Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 4,138.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

