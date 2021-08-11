Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

ARCC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 230,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 24,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

