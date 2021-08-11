Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $62.17. 84,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

