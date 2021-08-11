Arden Trust Co Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 261,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,966,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 36.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $263,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 519,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,432,032. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM remained flat at $$243.39 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,956. The company has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.