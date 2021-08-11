Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 558.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 372,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $53,179,000 after purchasing an additional 315,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.98. 47,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,256,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

