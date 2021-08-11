Arden Trust Co Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.81. 6,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,572. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.