Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after buying an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $191.43. 9,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,361. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

