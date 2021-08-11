Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,190,012. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

