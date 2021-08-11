Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 38.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

