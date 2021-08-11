Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

