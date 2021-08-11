Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

