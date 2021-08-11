Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.28

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 69531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,041.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,356 shares of company stock worth $3,627,924. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

