Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. Aramark has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

