Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Aramark has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Aramark stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 1,602,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

