Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple were worth $169,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,672,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,571 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.