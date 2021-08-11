AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.06

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 73824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

APPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

