AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Announces Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $7.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.39. 344,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,419. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

