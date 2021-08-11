Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.12% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

