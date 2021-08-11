Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 185,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

