Antares Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Antares Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

ATRS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $673.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

