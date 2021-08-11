ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.25 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.850-$7.150 EPS.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $361.68 on Wednesday. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.00.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.11.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock valued at $556,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

