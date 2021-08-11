Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Lessened by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 1.4% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. 14,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

