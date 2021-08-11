AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 151,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

