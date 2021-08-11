Analyzing ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.29 billion 4.67 $473.33 million N/A N/A Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ENAGAS S A/ADR and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENAGAS S A/ADR 4 4 0 0 1.50 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ENAGAS S A/ADR beats Just Energy Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

