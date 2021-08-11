Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $150.00

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.19. 321,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,576. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.62 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

