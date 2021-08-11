Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $61.50

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $773,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,940 shares of company stock worth $13,200,808 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

