Analysts Set Expectations for The Western Union Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Western Union in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. William Blair also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of WU opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

