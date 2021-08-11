Analysts Set Expectations for Lassonde Industries Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

