Analysts Offer Predictions for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

Shares of EL opened at $327.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.14. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.