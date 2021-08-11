Analysts Offer Predictions for SunPower Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunPower in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57. SunPower has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

