Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -157.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 47,207 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tivity Health by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Tivity Health by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 258,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 30,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

