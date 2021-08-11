Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 100,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,026,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

