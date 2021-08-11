Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

