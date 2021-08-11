Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to post $42.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $745.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $142.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $288.68 million, with estimates ranging from $171.39 million to $440.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.73.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

