Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report sales of $41.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.28 billion and the lowest is $39.06 billion. AT&T reported sales of $42.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $171.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.60 billion to $176.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.85 billion to $179.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. 111,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

