Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $118.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.93 million and the highest is $119.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $467.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $587.18 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,183,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

