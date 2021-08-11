Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $118.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.93 million and the highest is $119.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $467.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $587.18 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.
LPSN stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
