Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 4.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. 12,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,137,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

AMRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.37.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amyris by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after buying an additional 698,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Amyris by 332.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,248,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 959,915 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

