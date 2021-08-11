Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Acquires 5,000 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert M. Averick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Robert M. Averick purchased 2,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

ASYS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.