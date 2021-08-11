Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,311 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.53% of PetMed Express worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PETS. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

