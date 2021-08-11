Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

