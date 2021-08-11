Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,448 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PagerDuty worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $205,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,758 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

