Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

