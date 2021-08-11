American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.75.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

