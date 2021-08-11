American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

American States Water has raised its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

