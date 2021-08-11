American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
American States Water has raised its dividend payment by 28.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.
Shares of American States Water stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.05.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American States Water Company Profile
See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.