American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Shares of APEI stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.14. 424,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $488.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

