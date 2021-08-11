American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Gap Up to $172.80

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $172.80, but opened at $186.22. American National Group shares last traded at $186.30, with a volume of 2,206 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61.

Get American National Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American National Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.