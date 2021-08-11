American International Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 17,614 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,257% compared to the average daily volume of 1,298 put options.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.