American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading 0% Higher

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.79. 2,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of American Conservative Values ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

