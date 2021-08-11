AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $15.48 Per Share

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AMERCO in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $15.48 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AMERCO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $47.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $649.14 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after acquiring an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
