AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $15.48 Per Share

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AMERCO in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $15.48 for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AMERCO’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $47.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $649.14 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $345.19 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,858,000 after acquiring an additional 193,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

