Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.58.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $193.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $190.33 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Amedisys by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Amedisys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amedisys by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

